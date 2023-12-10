Get ready for some football as we reveal our NFL odds series, make a Titans-Dolphins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Tennessee Titans will head to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Get ready for some football as we reveal our NFL odds series, make a Titans-Dolphins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Titans fell 31-28 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Initially, they led 17-13 at halftime. But they trailed 25-19 when Will Levis connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a touchdown. Unfortunately, Nick Folk missed the extra point, and the game went into overtime. After the Colts scored on a field goal, they lost the game when Gardner Minshew delivered a touchdown pass to Michael Pittman. Significantly, Levis went 16 for 33 with 224 yards and one touchdown. Derrick Henry rushed 21 times for 102 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Tyjae Spears rushed 16 times for 75 yards.

The Dolphins steamrolled the Washington Commanders 45-15. Early on, the Fins built a 17–0 lead after the first quarter. The Dolphins led 31-7 at halftime. Ultimately, Tua Tagovailoa went 18 for 24 with 280 yards and two touchdown passes. De'Von Achane rushed 17 times for 73 yards and two scores. Also, Tyreek Hill had five catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Jaylen Waddle had five catches for 52 yards. The Dolphins went 7 for 13 on third-down conversions. Also, they converted both fourth-down conversions.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 21-18. However, the Titans decimated the Dolphins 34-3 in their last matchup on January 2, 2022. The Dolphins have gone 6-4 over 10 games against the Titans, including 3-2 over the past five home games.

Here are the Titans-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Dolphins Odds

Tennessee Titans: +13.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins Week 14

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans will trot out an inconsistent offense that has seen many changes this season. Now, they hope to carry it over against a difficult opponent on the road in front of a national audience.

Levis has passed for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions through six games. Ultimately, he hopes to get some help from Henry, who has rushed 197 times for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. Spears may get some more playing time, and he comes in with 66 rushes for 329 yards and a score. Meanwhile, the receiving core has one main weapon, and it is Hopkins. He has 50 receptions for 774 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The defense has been the consistent force. Significantly, Denico Autry leads them with 23 solo tackles and nine sacks. Harold Landry III has tallied 30 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Unfortunately, they will likely be without Jeffrey Simmons, who is dealing with a knee injury. The defense will need to compensate for his loss and find someone who can make the stops.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and chew up the clock. Then, they need to implement a good scheme that prevents Hill and Waddle from burning them along the sidelines or through the slot.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins have an explosive offense, and it always comes out to play when they face a mediocre opponent. Therefore, expect a lot of action from the Fins this week on Monday night, and it all starts with their quarterback.

Tagovailoa has passed for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now, he hopes to keep the momentum going against a defense that can still make good plays. Mostert is their best running back, rushing 162 times for 828 yards and 14 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Achane has been solid, with 56 rushes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns. Hill continues to produce big games, with 93 receptions for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns. Likewise, Waddle has 57 catches for 743 yards and three scores.

The defense has four playmakers that can inflict a lot of damage. First, there is Zach Sieler, who has 23 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Christian Watkins has also been a pass-rushing machine, with 24 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Likewise, Bradley Chubb continues to terrorize quarterbacks, with 32 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. The secondary remains stout, as Jalen Ramsey patrols it with nine solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if their offense continues to hum. Then, the defense must stop Henry.

Final Titans-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust the Titans on the road against a potential Super Bowl contender. Moreover, this will be the best offense they have faced all season. The Dolphins will jump all over them from the start and inflict all the firepower at their disposal to rout the Titans.

Miami Dolphins: -13.5 (-110)