DeAndre Hopkins finally has a new home, as he signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he took to Twitter to post a message that should fire up Titans fans.

“I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!” DeAndre Hopkins wrote on Twitter.

Hopkins has been one of the top receivers in the league going back to his days with the Houston Texans. He was producing on a good rate in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals, despite having bad quarterback play after Kyler Murray was hurt.

With the Titans, Hopkins fills the void that was left when AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The absence of AJ Brown was felt last season, as the Titans missed the playoffs a year after they were the top seed in the AFC.

Although Hopkins is on the older side, he should fit into that role, and usually the Titans are competitive when they have an alpha receiver to pair with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have emerged as a contender in the AFC South, due to the emergence of Trevor Lawrence. The Texans and Indianapolis Colts have rookie quarterbacks entering the season. The Titans will expect to compete with the Jaguars next season after the addition of Hopkins.

It will be intriguing to see if the race in the division will come down to the Titans and Jaguars, or if the Texans or Colts can get into the race with their young quarterbacks.