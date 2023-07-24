DeAndre Hopkins did not settle for the Tennessee Titans, despite popular opinion. The star wide receiver had his heart set on possibly reuniting with his former coaches since he was first floated in trade rumors with the Arizona Cardinals.

“This was a team that as soon as the offseason hit and I knew I was possibly going to be traded, this was a team that was on my list of places that I wanted to play because of the history {head coach} Mike Vrabel and I have, the history {offensive coordinator} Tim Kelly and I have,” he said, per Titans.com's Jim Wyatt. “I wanted to be somewhere where I knew people had my best interests, not just on the field but off the field as well.”

Vrabel and Kelly were both members of the Houston Texans' coaching staff during Hopkins' dominant tenure there. Obviously, their chemistry and bond has only grown stronger since the three each set off on their own NFL journeys. Their paths are all converging again this season, with Tennessee defiantly asserting itself in postseason contention after officially signing the five-time Pro Bowler.

There will be many people who refuse to believe Hopkins was always considering the Titans as a potential destination, presuming money to be the driving factor. Clearly, however, the 31-year-old covets trust and familiarity. If those were already strong factors in his decision-making process, then a two-year, $26 million contract was always going to be an unbeatable tiebreaker.

The Titans were not as flashy an option as the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, but DeAndre Hopkins is happily marching toward this new beginning in Tennessee. The first step in proving doubters wrong about this fit begins Tuesday at training camp.