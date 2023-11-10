Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins pays respect to Ryan Tannehill as Will Levis takes over the starting quarterback job

With Tennessee Titans quarterback rookie quarterback Will Levis becoming the starter, Ryan Tannehill officially heads to the bench for the rest of the season.

Though Tannehill hasn't been effective in some time — he completed 62% of his passes for 1,128 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions through six starts — he was still the Titans quarterback for most of the last five years. Since coming to Tennessee in 2019, Tannehill led the Titans to three consecutive playoff berths, including the No. 1 seed following the 2021 season.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke on his respect for Tannehill after the quarterback change.

“I got a lot of respect for Ryan Tannehill. I always have and always will. Competed against him for many years when I was in Houston and when I was in Arizona as well. A lot of love for Ryan and the way he approaches the game and the way he goes about every day being a professional,” via Jim Wyatt.

Tannehill has not been able to lead the Titans' offense consistently over the last year-and-a-half, so he will now help Levis as he transitions into an NFL starting quarterback. In 2022, the Titans had the 3rd-worst passing offense in yards per game, and they believe Levis can increase this production after his four-touchdown outing versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Even though Hopkins has a lot of respect for Tannehill, the switch to Levis should benefit him. Hopkins had his best game of the season with Levis at quarterback, putting up 128 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions.

The Titans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday as Levis makes his third start.