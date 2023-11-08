Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill opens up about losing the starting quarterback job to rookie Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans are turning a new chapter after they named rookie Will Levis the starting quarterback going forward. Levis initially got the opportunity to start after Ryan Tannehill sustained a high-ankle sprain. The second-round pick capitalized on his chance, and will get to start for the rest of the season.

Following the announcement, Tannehill reacted to the news at the Titans' latest press conference.

“As time has progressed I've tried to walk through those emotions and prepare myself,” Tannehill said. “It's hard, I've never been in this situation before. It's never a situation anyone wants to be in, but it's the situation I'm in, so I gotta walk through it,” via AtoZ Sports Nashville.

Ryan Tannehill on being benched for Will Levis. #Titans pic.twitter.com/tRepPKV5qI — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 8, 2023

“It's not a fun situation to be in, but I want to be a pro and handle it with class,” via Paul Kuharsky.

In his first NFL start, Levis played outstandingly. He completed 65.5% of his passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, earning him the Rookie of the Week award.

“He's done some good things obviously,” Tannehill said of Will Levis. “He came in and played really well the first game and did some good things the last game as well. I'm gonna be here to answer any questions he has and try to help him out along the way.”

Prior to his injury, Tannehill had completed 62% of his passes for 1,128 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions. With Tannehill at the helm, the Titans passing offense struggled significantly and Tennessee was only 2-4. Levis threw twice as many touchdowns in one game as Tannehill threw in six. Though it'll be sad to see Tannehill head to the bench, it makes sense that it's time for Levis to take over.