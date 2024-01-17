When the Titans traded Kevin Byard to the Eagles, Derrick Henry came awfully close to being the next one to go.

A deal with a playoff contender reportedly got close. Henry said the wheels were turning for him to be traded to a playoff team. While that deal never came to fruition, watching Byard leaving certainly had the star running back on his toes, via Bussin' With The Boys.

“When they traded (Byard), I was just like ‘dang,'” Henry said. “They trade KB, I might be out of here too. When you think of a Titan, KB represents all of that.”

Tennessee decided to hold onto Henry rather than traded him. But now a free agent, the Titans will be forced to signing him to a contract extension to keep him in town. With playoff teams reportedly interested in the runner, there's a chance the Titans can no longer afford to spend big on a running back.

Whether he stays or goes, Derrick Henry has had an illustrious career with the Titans. Over eight years and 119 games, Henry ran for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry had an illustrious career with the Titans, proving to be one of the best running backs in free agency. His tenure could've ended much sooner if Tennessee opted to trade him. However, Henry stayed with the team he never knew finishing out another successful season for what could be the last time with the Titans.