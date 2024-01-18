The Dolphins could have landed Derrick Henry

Impending free agent running back Derrick Henry revealed where he wanted to play in the NFL before being selected by the Tennessee Titans during an appearance with Bussin' With the Boys, and it will make Dolphins fans realize the missed opportunity they had.

“I wanted to go to Miami,” Derrick Henry said, via Bussin' With The Boys. “I wanted to play for the Dolphins. That's where I wanted to go. That's where I thought I was going. I thought possibly I was gonna go to the Panthers. I thought a slim chance I was gonna come to the Cowboys, but I probably figured they'd take Zeke when they did.”

Derrick Henry said on @BussinWTB that during the draft process he wanted to get drafted by the Dolphins and thought they were going to take him👀 pic.twitter.com/faoBjprdQt — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) January 18, 2024

Henry was taken in the second round by the Titans with the 45h overall pick. The Dolphins selected cornerback Xavien Howard with the 38th pick, so it did not work out too bad, even though Miami could have ended up with a superstar running back.

As seen in the clip, Henry also mentioned the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys as possible places he thought he could end up. The Panthers had the 30th pick at the end of the first round after making the Super Bowl the season prior, and selected defensive tackle Vernon Butler. The Cowboys, as Henry mentioned, selected Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth pick in the draft, then took Jaylon Smith with the 34th pick.

Henry has had a successful career with the Titans, but uncertainty remains this offseason in regards to where he will be playing in the 2024 season.