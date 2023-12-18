Titans star Derrick Henry sounded uncertain of his future after the loss to the Texans.

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season was not one of the most memorable for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. For one, the loss to the Houston Texans at home snuffed out any chance for Tennessee to make the playoffs. Also, Henry barely registered on the radar, as he had more carries than rushing yards in the 19-16 loss.

After such a back-breaking loss for the Titans where the star tailback offered close to none to his team, Derrick Henry was left openly wondering about his future (h/t Turron Davenport of ESPN).

“Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling [that it could be the end of my career with the Titans],” said Henry, who is normally one to stay in the moment. “I had hope of kind of slipping in there [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I've been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which that isn't the case.”

Derrick Henry's future with the Titans taking center stage amid lost season

Regarded as not just among the best running backs of his generation but also one of the most unstoppable forces on the field in NFL history, Derrick Henry seems uncertain about what his future will look like beyond the 2024 campaign.

He is playing on the final leg of the four-year, $50 million contract he inked with the Titans back in 2020. He's only played for the Titans all his career in the pros, but at 29 years old and with the possibility of Tennessee moving on from him, Henry appears to be aware of the likelihood that he could be down to his last few games with the team.