The Titans will miss the playoffs thanks to these guys!

In a crushing Week 15 defeat against the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans faced a devastating setback. It sealed their fate outside the playoff picture. Despite a promising start that saw the Titans build a 13-0 lead, their inability to sustain momentum ultimately led to their downfall against the Texans. Sure, the loss was a collective letdown. However, there were specific individuals whose performances played a significant role in the disappointing outcome.

Week 15 Loss

The Titans experienced their ninth loss of the 2023 season in Week 15. They succumbed to a 19-16 defeat against the Texans. This marked their second overtime loss to a division rival in three weeks. Consequently, it officially eliminated them from playoff contention, although their postseason hopes were already hanging by a thread.

Issues plagued both sides of the ball. That said, the primary blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the offense. Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly emerged as the focal point of criticism, as his play-calling drew considerable scrutiny. However, the offensive struggles extended beyond Kelly's questionable decisions. In this analysis, we delve into the key contributors and shortcomings that played a role in the Titans' loss to the Texans.

Here we will look at the Tennessee Titans who are most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Houston Texans.

King's Last Run?

Following the Titans' disheartening loss to the Texans, star running back Derrick Henry finds himself in a state of uncertainty regarding his future with the team. The defeat officially eliminated the Titans from playoff contention, raising questions about Henry's potential departure in the upcoming offseason as he heads into free agency.

Henry encountered a challenging performance in the loss to the Texans. He managed a season-low nine yards on 16 carries. Tennessee's offensive line failed to provide adequate protection before he could even reach the line of scrimmage.

Despite the setback, Henry had displayed exceptional form in the earlier part of the season. He accumulated 875 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his first 13 starts. Noteworthy is his impressive output, considering he averaged just 16.5 carries per game. That marked his lowest since 2018.

However, the limited number of attempts for Henry may be linked to the emergence of rookie Tyjae Spears. He has been a bright spot for the Titans. As a backup, Spears has contributed significantly in both the passing and ground game. He has accumulated 388 rushing yards and 288 receiving yards in 14 games. His usage has steadily increased, averaging 6.9 carries per game in the past seven appearances. The potential departure of Henry in free agency would leave a significant void, considering his status as a franchise legend.

Peter Skoronski

Yes, the entire offensive line faced challenges in both run-blocking and pass protection. However, rookie Peter Skoronski stood out as one of the worst offenders in the Titans' Week 15 loss. Despite being considered one of Tennessee's best offensive linemen throughout the year, Skoronski's performance against the Texans marked his worst showing in the 2023 campaign.

The first-round pick struggled throughout the game. He allowed relentless pressure on quarterback Will Levis. The latter was sacked seven times and faced numerous other pressures. Additionally, an apparent ankle injury suffered by Levis in overtime further underscored the O-line's struggles.

The Titans have now accumulated 50 sacks allowed in the year. This exceeds the 2022 total. As such, questions arise about the offensive line's ability to protect the quarterback in the remaining three games.

Peter Skoronski said the Texans didn't give them any looks that were new. He admitted the run game didn't get going. Skoronski also said he takes it personally that Will Levis and Ryan Tannehill have gotten injured this season. pic.twitter.com/Fxc16QyQwr — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 17, 2023

OC Tim Kelly

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly faced heavy criticism for his play-calling decisions in Week 15. Some have even labeled it as one of the worst performances witnessed in recent times. Kelly's persistence with ineffective run plays on early downs and reluctance to utilize Spears more prominently during Henry's struggles drew significant scrutiny.

The insistence on screens, which proved nearly as ineffective as runs up the middle, added to the growing frustration among fans and observers. Sure, Kelly has received the benefit of the doubt throughout the season. However, his judgment in Week 15 has sparked discussions about his suitability to lead the offense in the future.

Nick Folk

In a game that extended into overtime, kicker Nick Folk's missed extra point in the first quarter emerged as a crucial misstep. The absence of the extra point forced the Titans to confront a situation where the Texans only needed a standard conversion after scoring in the fourth quarter.

Yes, Folk has had an overall strong performance this year. That said, he has now missed two extra points in the past three weeks, both occurring in contests that went to overtime. And sure, he has provided stability to a position plagued by inconsistency in recent years. Still, Folk's recent struggles highlight the importance of reliability in critical moments.

Looking Ahead

In the wake of the Tennessee Titans' disheartening Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the team. Derrick Henry faces an uncertain future as he heads into free agency. This leaves the franchise to contemplate the potential departure of a player who has etched his name in its record books. The offensive struggles extend beyond individual performances. It raises questions about the team's overall cohesion and effectiveness. As the Titans grapple with the aftermath of their elimination from playoff contention, they must address the issues plaguing their offense. In addition, they must evaluate coaching decisions and shore up vulnerabilities in critical aspects of the game. The challenges ahead demand introspection and strategic adjustments, as the Titans navigate the remaining games of the season and contemplate the path forward.