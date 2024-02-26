The Tennessee Titans are reportedly not going to use the franchise tag on star running back Derrick Henry ahead of the March 5 deadline, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It is not exactly a surprise to hear that the Titans would not use the franchise tag on Derrick Henry, as the running back essentially gave a goodbye speech to fans after the last home game in the 2023 season. It seemed like it would be the time that the Titans would head in a different direction.
The franchise tag for running backs is at $12,109,200, and the Titans are not going to use it on Henry. This means that unless Henry and the Titans agree to a long-term contract, the running back will hit the open market in March.
Players who are scheduled to become free agents are able to begin communicating with teams on March 11, and are technically not able to sign with a new team until March 13. However, there usually are some agreements made before the time when players are officially able to sign. It will be interesting to see what team Henry goes to. It would be safe to assume that he would most likely want to go to a team that he thinks could contend for a Super Bowl at this point in his career.
Henry is entering his age 30 season, which is on the older side for running backs. Still, he could provide a boost for a contending team. There are going to be other quality free agent running backs on the market, but Henry should be one of the top running backs on the list.