As long-time Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry enters free agency, the Baltimore Ravens have been named as a potential landing spot. The 2024 offseason wouldn't be the first time the Ravens showed interest in Henry.
Baltimore contacted Tennessee over a Henry trade during the 2023 season, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Rather than deal him however, ownership decided to let Henry finish out his career with the Titans.
But now a free agent, the star running back is free to sign with any team in the NFL. If the Ravens want to get over their playoff hunt, adding Henry to a Lamar Jackson-led backfield would certainly bolster the offense.
JK Dobbins was expected to be Baltimore's lead running back in 2023. However, he tore his Achilles, suffering his second-straight season-ending injury. Gus Edwards stepped in, rushing for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns. Regardless of output, both running backs are scheduled to hit free agency. Rather than run it back, the Ravens could look to take a massive swing at the RB position.
Derrick Henry would solidify that role instantly and give Baltimore a bruising runner between the tackles. Over his eight years with the Titans, Henry ran for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.
Baltimore is looking to claim their throne in the AFC and make their way to the Super Bowl. After trying to trade for him during the 2023 season, the Ravens could now look to sign Henry, further improving their already explosive offensive attack.