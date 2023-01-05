By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans have officially removed Derrick Henry and Jeffery Simmons from the injury report ahead of their Week 18 road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Thursday.

Henry and Simmons have been nursing nagging injuries as of late.

Henry came away from the Titans’ Week 16 home loss to the Houston Texans with a hip injury. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel decided to take the conservative route with the running back’s ailment by not allowing him to be a full participant in any of the team’s practice sessions ahead of its Week 17 clash with the Dallas Cowboys. In the end, he was sidelined from the game due to his hip ailment.

Henry ended up being a full participant in each of Tennessee’s practices this week, which played into its final decision to give him the green light to feature in Week 18.

For the three-time Pro Bowler, he is much looking forward to getting back on the field.

“I feel great,” Henry said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I got the rest, and now I’m getting back to work.”

On the other hand, Simmons has continued to deal with an ankle injury, which forced him to miss the Titans’ home contest against the Cowboys. He managed to be a limited participant in practice this week, and barring any major change in the coming days, he will suit up to play against Jacksonville.

The Titans need a win over the Jaguars to clinch the AFC South.