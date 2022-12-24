By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom during their 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. With the defeat, Tennessee has now dropped five consecutive games. Head coach Mike Vrabel made an honest admission following Saturday’s loss, per Turron Davenport.

“I mean, I think that’s part of the job, I think that’s part of this obligation to the football team is to try to be as honest as you can with them,” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference. “It’s rewarding watching guys succeed, that’s why I do this. Watching them develop and improve. The losses certainly hurt.”

Mike Vrabel also mentioned that the Titans need to “love preparing” for the game. He was later asked to elaborate on those comments.

“It’s not the buy in (of the players), it’s just how much are we doing outside of the time that we’re at the facility? If you as a professional athlete just work 8-4, or 8-4:30, I don’t know how much you get out of it. Maybe God gifted you with some really, really cool talents. We just all have to do a little bit more. That’s with me, preparation, and that’s with coaches, and players… just a little bit more of everything.”

Mike Vrabel and the Titans have dealt with bad luck as of late as well. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to an injury. Malik Willis is a solid replacement, but Tennessee will miss Tannehill’s veteran prowess under center.

Vrabel will look to lead Tennessee to a bounce back effort next week against Dallas Cowboys.