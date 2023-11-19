Amidst an ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee TItans DL Jeffery Simmons scores an incredible 'big guy' touchdown

In a surprising twist during a challenging game for the Tennessee Titans, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons managed to deliver a memorable moment with a “thick-6” touchdown catch. Despite facing a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Simmons' unexpected contribution provided a silver lining in an otherwise difficult contest.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Titans trailing significantly, quarterback Will Levis orchestrated an unconventional play that caught both the Jaguars and fans off guard. From the two-yard line, Levis connected with the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Simmons, who rumbled into the end zone, showcasing an agility and athleticism not typically associated with defensive linemen.

Simmons' touchdown catch, humorously dubbed a “thick-6” by fans and commentators, injected an element of excitement into a game that had otherwise been challenging for the Titans. The play not only showcased the versatility and unexpected skills of Simmons, but it also demonstrated the creativity and unpredictability of head coach Mike Vrabel.

While the overall outcome of the game may not have favored the Titans, Simmons' touchdown was memorable moment for fans and teammates alike. Everyone loves “big guy” touchdowns, and this is no exception. It's not every day that a defensive tackle finds himself in the end zone, let alone making a reception for a touchdown.

The “thick-6” will likely become a talking point in Tennessee lore, or at least until Week 12 rolls around considering the disappointing outings other Titans had. As the team regroups and moves forward, Jeffery Simmons' unlikely touchdown will likely be remembered as a standout highlight in an otherwise challenging season.