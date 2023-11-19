Rookie quarterback, Will Levis, reveals one major problem that is plaguing the Tennessee Titans as they continue to struggle.

The Tennessee Titans struggled yet again after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14. It was ugly all around as the offense couldn't build momentum and the defense was sluggish throughout the contest. During the postgame presser, rookie quarterback, Will Levis, opened up about one problem he's seeing on his team.

Levis claims that what he's seeing at practice is just not translating to the games, per team reporter Paul Kuharsky. If that's the case, then perhaps the Titans should consider changing how they practice.

“Yeah, that's the worst when you have a good week of practice, then you can't transition to Sunday. That's been the case for both these last couple of weeks.”

Practice is not translating into games, Will Levis said. #Titans pic.twitter.com/I8DWkISnuF — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 19, 2023

That's not a great look for Tennessee. Will Levis looked phenomenal in his NFL debut, then played well against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense. However, since then the Titans have fallen flat on their faces. If practice feels good but it's not working on Sunday, then there's probably more problems than one going on right now.

With each passing week, the Titans look more and more like a bottom three team. Sure, they supposedly practice well, but that doesn't mean anything if it doesn't translate to wins. Tennessee will have a busy offseason, as the roster needs improvement as well.

It'll be interesting to see how that plays out, as this team needs a replacement for nearly every position at the offensive line. Additionally, the secondary might be the worst in the league right now. Hopefully, the Titans can build around Will Levis and actually give this kid a chance.