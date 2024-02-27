Most signs point to the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry parting ways soon in free agency. Another sign came up when it was recently revealed that Tennessee would not use the franchise tag on Henry. To let Henry go will be a tough one for the AFC South division franchise, which has been the NFL home of the hulking tailback since he entered the league in 2016. Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon even indicated on Tuesday the emotional toll of having to deal with Henry's situation.
For most fans, it's hard to fathom the idea of seeing Henry in a different NFL uniform. He has been with the Titans for nearly 10 seasons, and in most of those campaigns, the running back delivered the goods for the offense. He has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in five seasons, including the 2020 campaign in which the former Alabama Crimson Tide star racked up a monster total of 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns — both still a career-high.
Although the door back to Tennessee is still not closed on Henry, the Titans are likely to have some competition from other teams willing to shell out more money for a star running back. Henry would have cost the Titans around $12 million if they franchise tagged him for the 2024 NFL season, and that's nearly $2 million more expensive than his Spotrac's calculated market value of $10.3 million over the same span of one year.
Henry just turned 30 last January, but there must still be plenty of juice left in his legs after rushing for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 carries in 2023 with the Titans.