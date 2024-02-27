The Tennessee Titans pick seventh overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and after putting up a 13-21 record the last two seasons, the team needs help at nearly every position. However, when general manager Ran Carthon spoke at the NFL Combine, he talked about the team's plans and hinted that their main goal is for new head coach Brian Callahan to build around 2023 second-round pick Will Levis at quarterback.
“If you look at where [former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan] comes from, you have three to four guys that are in there a lot and that are producers, and the receiver room is where we’re going to continue to look to add some playmakers,” Carthon told the media at the combine, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.
While Brian Callahan was the OC of the Bengals, his team had Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd as arguably the best trio of WRs in the league. Now, with the way Ran Carthon is talking, it is clear that the Titans hope to emulate that formula.
Tennessee already has 2021 first-round pick Treylon Burks, who they got with the pick they received in exchange for Pro Bowl WR AJ Brown. The former Arkansas pass-catcher still has a lot of potential, but he’s missed 12 games in his first two seasons, which has limited him to just 49 catches for 665 yards and one touchdown in his career.
Outside of Burks, the Titans’ leading WRs last season were DeAndre Hopkins, who will be 32 in June, Chris Moore, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
If the Titans hope to build a Bengals-like receiver room around Will Levis, taking a top pass-catcher at seven in the 2024 NFL Draft makes a lot of sense. The No. 1 wideout prospect, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. will almost certainly be off the board by then, but LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze could be potential targets.