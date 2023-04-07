Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Tennessee Titans have given a 4-year contract extension worth $94 million to star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans GM Ran Carthon ensures that the Titans will have their elite defender for the long-term, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jeffrey Simmons has been a staple of the Titans defense ever since being drafted to Tennessee in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Simmons played his college ball at Mississippi State, racking up an illustrious career that made him a highly sought after prospect.

In Tennessee, he has improved year over year, including Pro Bowl selections in the last two seasons. In 2021, Simmons started every game en route to 8.5 sacks on the campaign. Last season he missed two games, but still finished with a really solid 7.5 sacks and earned his second aforementioned Pro Bowl nod.

Jeffrey Simmons is 25 years old and now will be playing the prime of his career in Tennessee. He hopes that the next four years sees the Titans have as much success as he has had individually.

Tennessee has underwhelmed over the last few years, especially given the elite talent they have had on both sides of the ball. Before a trade last offseason, the Titans had two generational players on offense in Derrick Henry and AJ Brown. Brown was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of last season, and the Titans offense did not look the same last year.

On the defensive side, Simmons plays alongside elite safety Kevin Byard, who will look to join Simmons in locking up a long-term deal to stay in Tennessee. In the meantime, the Titans can rest assured they have their man in the middle for the foreseeable future.