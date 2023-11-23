Rumors are swirling that the Titans are planning to keep Mike Vrabel for the long haul despite the struggles this season.

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of a rebuild as the last two seasons haven't gone as planned. First, they totally collapsed at the midway point in 2022. Now, they're looking like a bottom-three team in 2023. For that reason, speculation has grown that the franchise may move on from head coach, Mike Vrabel, in the offseason.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case at all, as the Titans are shutting down any notion that Vrabel may lose his job, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. In fact, the franchise believes they have the right head coach for the long term.

“Based on multiple conversations with high-ranking Titans officials, the franchise strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success.”

It wasn't that long ago that the Titans were one of the most competitive teams in the league. Due to the previous general manager's decision, Tennessee found themselves with a depleted roster. So, it makes sense why team owner Amy Adams-Strunk believes in Mike Vrabel.

Give this guy a good team and the Titans can bounce back. However, it's going to be a process considering how many holes the new general manager, Ran Carthon, must fill. But maintaining the head coach is a smart decision moving forward.

For example, keep Mike Vrabel as the head coach only brings consistency for a young team. Will Levis is the future of this franchise and the Titans don't want to mess up his development with a new coaching change. Which is something the team did multiple times after drafting Marcus Mariota.

We'll see how it plays out, but the Titans are giving Mike Vrabel a chance to be a part of the rebuild. As of now, there should be low expectations with this team and hopefully the front office can build a playoff caliber roster for Vrabel. Let's just hope they start with that offensive line!