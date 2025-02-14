Once the Tennessee Titans secured the No. 1 pick after a disappointing 2024 season, the team could go in a few different directions at the 2025 NFL Draft. However, as a defensive lineman for the Titans, Jeffery Simmons has a different idea for what Tennessee should do in the draft, per the Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel podcast on Bleacher Report.

“I'm going to start on the defensive side,” Simmons said. “I think we need another edge guy. That guy from Penn State: Abdul Carter. He's a dawg! He's a dawg. So I for sure think we need an edge. I need an outside linebacker.”

If the Titans enter 2025 with a defensive front that includes Abdul Carder, Jeffery Simmons, and T'Vondre Sweat, the AFC South could be in trouble.

Now, the Titans can really pick their poison on what they want to do in the 2025 NFL Draft since they have the No. 1 pick.

They could:

A.) Draft a quarterback (maybe Cam Ward is their choice).

B.) Draft Abdul Carter (one of the best prospects in the class of 2025).

C.) Draft Travis Hunter (also one of the best prospects in the class of 2025).

D.) Trade down from the No. 1 pick, acquiring more assets.

There could be other possibilities for the Titans, but these four seem the most likely.

And, honestly, the option A might not even be the best option.

There could be hidden gems within the 2025 NFL Draft, but on the surface, some believe this is a much weaker quarterback class than those in recent history.

The Titans haven't had a No. 1 pick since 2016, showing how rare it is to obtain draft capital like this. Now, having a first-overall pick in their possession again, Tennessee likely wants to ensure they don't botch this offseason, knowing it could be a while until they're here again.

In 2016, the Titans earned the No. 1 pick, trading it to the Los Angeles Rams, and missing out on the opportunity to draft their own No. 1 pick.

The Titans' results from that draft weren't terrible, as it was a deal that ultimately landed them Derrick Henry.

However, in the other picks they got from that trade with the Rams, the Titans' side of the deal was a bit lackluster.

So, while the option for the Titans to trade down is surely there, taking Carter with the No. 1 pick might be the best option. It gives their defense another stud up front while not reaching on a quarterback who probably shouldn't be drafted No. 1 anyway.

Not only is it possibly the smartest move, but it's a move Simmons approves.