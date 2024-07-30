The Tennessee Titans are turning over a new leaf this season with Brian Callahan as the team's head coach and Derrick Henry in Baltimore with the Ravens.

The Titans' new attitude manifested itself in a heated training camp moment involving defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, who went off on radio host Buck Riesling.

The moment happened as revelations were shared about Will Levis' girlfriend Victoria Fuller. The two Titans training camp competitions worth noting were also revealed.

Simmons' anger was directed at previous comments made by the host.

Simmons' outburst caught on video

The expletive-laced tirade directed at Riesling was caught on video.

Simmons did not want to speak with Riesling while Riesling kept insisting that he was available to talk if Simmons wanted to hash things out.

“Jeff, do you want to sit down? We can talk whenever you want to talk,” Riesling said.

Simmons could be heard speaking from outside the main area during which he said, “I don't want to talk to you. You're a (expletive).”

The conversation continued as Riesling attempted to cajole Simmons onto the airwaves.

“Jeff…We're on the air right now,” Riseling said.

“You do a lot of talking on social media,” Simmons responded.

“I'm right here, Jeff, we can talk anytime you want to,” Riseling continued before turning his attention to Simmons' Titans teammate.

Simmons' rising star in the AFC

Simmons is a powerful 6-foot-4, 305 pound defensive tackle who played for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in college. He's had between 5.5 and 8.5 sacks his last three seasons in the National Football League, impressive totals for an interior defensive lineman that show his strength in putting immense pressure on opposing throwers of the football.

Simmons was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft by the Titans franchise and has since gone on to become an anchor in the middle of the defense.

With Brian Callahan taking over the team and Will Levis hoping to make the next step at quarterback, the Titans are on their way to a potential contending role in the AFC South in a few years, if everything goes according to plan.

The Titans are a young team but they are starting over with a clean slate in a division of teams that are talented but plenty of question marks.

Whether Simmons' fiery emotions have a chance to help him become a better player or not remains to be seen. For now, the Titans are banking on their defense leading the way as Will Levis and the rest of the offense prepares to adjust to life without Derrick Henry in the team's offensive backfield.