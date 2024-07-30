Will Levis' new girlfriend is Bachelor star Victoria Fuller. Levis had been with Gia Duddy since the Tennessee Titans drafted him, but they broke up last year. He is heading into his first season as the Titans' starting quarterback after taking over the duties halfway through his rookie season.

Levis was born on June 27, 1999, in Newton, Mass., but grew up in Connecticut. He set school records at Xavier High School before committing to play football at Penn State.

Levis attended Penn State from 2018 to 2020 but didn't dethrone Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The Nittany Lions gave him some opportunities as he compiled 61 completions for 644 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns.

Levis transferred to the Kentucky in 2021. The Wildcats gave him the starting role, and he ran with the opportunity, playing all 13 games. He threw for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine touchdowns on the ground.

Levis declared for the NFL Draft, and there were rumors that he could be the first-overall pick in the days leading up to it. Levis shockingly fell to the second round with the Titans trading up to select him 33rd overall. He began the season as the third-string quarterback but eventually took over for Ryan Tannehill, who suffered an ankle injury.

Levis had a 3-6 record as the starter but impressed with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. It's now his job to lose heading into training camp.

Levis has a new thing to focus on than being the starting quarterback as a new relationship is in the news. Let's meet Will Levis' new girlfriend Victoria Fuller.

Who is Victoria Fuller?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Fuller (@vlfuller)

Fuller is no stranger to dating individuals who are in the public spotlight. Bachelor fans learned she was in a prior relationship with country star Chase Rice on the Peter Weber season.

She went on a date with Peter on the show to a concert and revealed that the singer was a past boyfriend. Victoria was a star on that season of the show, receiving offers to appear on the cover of Cosmopolitan while it was airing.

Victoria appeared on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she began dating Johnny DePhillipo. The pair got engaged at the end but revealed at the reunion episode that the pair split up when Victoria started a relationship with another reality television star, Greg Grippo.

Victoria grew up in Virginia Beach and lived there her entire life. She works part time at a yoga studio but also has a career in medical sales. Victoria's stardom has grown exponentially since being on reality TV, so it's no surprise that she's now in a relationship with a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Will Levis, Victoria Fuller's relationship

The pair are still in the early stages of their relationship, but Will Levis and Victoria Fuller have recently gone public. Victoria posted a TikTok video about a recent date she had gone on, but Will Levis was the first to post it publicly.

He shared a picture of Victoria hugging him on his Instagram story, with her name tagged on the post. Victoria reposted the photo with the caption, “Life Update.”

There are no other updates on the relationship, so it's unclear how long it's been happening. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Will Levis' new girlfriend Victoria Fuller.