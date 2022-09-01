Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Titans are signing former Chiefs’ WR Josh Gordon to their practice, per his agent @zachiller of @LAASportsEnt, who said, “The comeback continues.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Gordon had been hoping to continue his career with the Chiefs, but after getting waived on Tuesday, he opted against returning to Kansas City’s practice squad, in favor of a deal with the Titans. Perhaps Gordon feels he’ll have a better chance at elevating from the practice squad in Tennessee, given the wide receivers on the team.

As it stands, the Titans’ depth chart at wide receiver includes Robert Woods, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, with Kyle Phillips and Cody Hollister behind them. Gordon could reasonably work his way into playing opportunities if he impresses during his practice squad stint.

Compare that depth chat to that of the Chiefs, and it seems like Gordon would have a better chance to crack the roster. KC lines up with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson, alongside star tight end Travis Kelce.

While Gordon has a strong relationship with the Chiefs, the move to join the Titans makes a lot of sense for the 31-year-old. He’ll have to fight to claw into the 53-man roster for the Titans, but the veteran wideout certainly has a chance to get elevated at some point during the regular season.

Last year in Kansas City, Josh Gordon featured in 12 games, starting seven. He caught five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.