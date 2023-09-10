DeAndre Hopkins' first game in a Tennessee Titans uniform was a solid one as the five-time Pro Bowler led his new team with seven catches for 65 yards.

But Hopkins' Titans debut was ruined as Tennessee opened the 2023 NFL season with a 16-15 road loss to the new-look New Orleans Saints. The Saints, of course, have a new quarterback in Derek Carr, who, like Hopkins, also had a solid day with his new squad, completing 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Titans certainly didn't get quite the same performance from veteran Ryan Tannehill, who had a dreadful day under center, completing just 47.1 percent of his passes (16-for-34) with zero touchdowns and three picks. Tannehill was also sacked three times and converted just two of 12 plays on third down.

TennesseeTitans.com reporter Jim Wyatt caught up with DeAndre Hopkins following the loss, and the three-time First-Team All-Pro was clearly disappointed in how his debut went down.

“You know, obviously having turnovers doesn't help. We had chances in the red zone and just couldn't convert,” Hopkins said. But he certainly didn't put everything on his quarterback, taking the veteran's mentality of putting some of the blame on himself despite having a decent game.

“We can't make excuses,” Hopkins continued. “I can't make excuses for myself. Obviously, I've got to go out and do some things better and hold myself accountable.” He acknowledged that the Titans' defense “did a good job” and put Tennessee in position to win, but that things “didn't go our way.”

Hopkins and the Titans will look to bounce back in Week 2 in their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.