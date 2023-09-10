Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to pin his team's season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints on quarterback Ryan Tannehill, despite a brutal performance.

Vrabel made it clear that while Tannehill needed to play better, so did plenty of other Titans. “Quarterback play and line play and defensive play, everybody. It's never gonna be about one guy,” the coach told media members, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

“We gotta block better, we gotta get into routes better, we gotta get open quicker, we have to throw the ball better. And the runners have to run better. That's what it's always gonna be.”

It's hard not to look critically at the Titans offense after Sunday's performance. After all, the team's defense held Derek Carr and the Saints to just 16 points.

Tannehill was wildly inefficient in the road loss. He finished his day 16-for-34 for 198 yards. He failed to throw a touchdown, tossed three interceptions, and took three sacks for a total loss of 17 yards.

Kicker Nick Folk was the only Titans players to get on the scoreboard, hitting five field goals in as many attempts.

There is no denying that Tannehill was a major issue in this loss. The question for Vrabel and Tennessee now is, is there a change coming?

The franchise has spent significant draft capital on quarterbacks in recent years. In 2022, the team selected Malik Willis in the third round of the draft. In this year's draft, the Titans traded up to grab Will Levis at the beginning of the second round.

A one-game hook for Tannehill would be premature. But if the Titans' defense continues to turn in performances like Sunday's while being victimized by poor QB play, the team might not have a choice but to make a change.