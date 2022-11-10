Published November 10, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

There is now growing optimism regarding Ryan Tannehill’s status for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 10 home matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Titans announced that Tannehill was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Tannehill has been nursing a nagging ankle injury that he suffered during the Titans’ Week 7 home win over the Indianapolis Colts. At the time, the injury was not deemed to be a serious one, as he ended up missing a mere one snap in the contest. However, it was later revealed that the veteran quarterback did come away from the game with a notable ankle ailment.

The Titans have since maintained a conservative stance with Tannehill’s ankle injury. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel decided to sideline him from the team’s Week 8 road showdown against the Houston Texans. And while Tannehill featured in two of the Titans’ three practices ahead of Week 9, he was ruled out from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Malik Willis made a second straight start at the quarterback position.

As Tannehill touched on during a press conference on Wednesday, he is not taking any risks with his ankle ailment at this stage in the season.

“It is definitely getting better,” Tannehill said. “It is something I am dealing with. The nature of the injury, it is not something that gets better overnight. It is definitely testing my patience. … I am just trying to stay patient with it, doing everything I can to help it heal the best I can. I am excited to get back out there.”

For the one-time Pro Bowler, there are several factors that will help him decide whether he is ready to make a notable return to in-game action this week against the Broncos.

“It just has to get to a point where I can go do my job effectively and be able to run the offense, move around enough to not be a statue in the pocket and not put myself or the ball in harm’s way,” Tannehill said.

In the big picture, the Titans head into Week 10 with an eye on moving to a 6-3 record on the season.