The Tennessee Titans made a series of cuts on Wednesday, including veteran wide receiver Robert Woods. The Titans were trying to get under the cap with free agency around the corner, and they did just that. Now, the former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is back on the free agent market, and he should have a series of suitors calling his agent. Former Rams teammate Cooper Kupp ignited his recruitment with one simple emoji on Twitter shortly after Woods became available.

Woods spent five years with the Rams, including winning a Super Bowl ring, although he got injured during the year and couldn’t play in the postseason run. After the Super Bowl victory, the Rams traded Woods to the Titans for a late 2023 draft pick in a cost-cutting move.

In Woods’ only season in Tennessee, he caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns in a down year for the veteran. In 2021, Woods played just nine games but caught 45 balls for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

After Woods got injured in 2021, the Rams signed Odell Beckhm Jr., who revived his career before suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. The Rams then brought in Allen Robinson in the last offseason, although Robinson was one of several Rams players who disappointed in a forgetful year all around for LA.

Woods’ best years of his career came with the Rams. In 2018 and 2019, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, and in 2020 he put together his third consecutive 100-plus catch campaign. There are a number of wide receiver-needy teams in the NFL, although Woods’ past season could put a damper on his market.

Nonetheless, Cooper Kupp is doing what he can to try and lure Robert Woods back to LA.