Since joining the Tennesee Titans in 2019, veteran Ryan Tannehill has cemented himself as the team’s starting quarterback. But after selecting Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft, and now Kentucky’s Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft, it appears that his time in Tennesee could be nearing its end. With just one year remaining on his contract, Tannehill is now headed into the 2023 campaign ready to lead the Titans.

On Wednesday, Tannehill broke his silence regarding the arrival of Will Levis.

“You only control what you can control right? Mike [Vravel] and Ran [Carthon] make those decisions and as players, you have to control what you can control. That’s doing the best you can, prepping yourself mentally and physically each and every day to go win football games,” said Tannehill via ESPN’s Turren Davenport.

Tannehill was then asked about the addition of Levis.

He responded, saying, “Hopefully he adds to the room. Obviously, a talented guy coming off of a great college career. So we’ll see when I get to meet him here in a few weeks.”

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, many projected that Will Levis would be among the top players selected. But instead, he fell down draft boards and did not hear his name called until day two when the Titans traded up to select him.

With the arrival of Will Levis, the Titans have added what could very well become their quarterback of the future. Based on what he showcased while at Kentucky, he has the tools to be effective at the next level. Depending on how Tannehill plays, a change could come sooner rather than later.