As the Tennessee Titans look to pick up a win in London against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an injury. He got up limping after being tackled and was carted back to receive X-rays in the fourth quarter.

According to Jamie Erdahl of NFL Network, Tannehill was initially listed as questionable to return after suffering an ankle injury. Malik Willis took his spot and threw his first passes of the season as the Ravens increased their lead to 21-13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tannehill ended up not returning to the game.

Tannehill completed just eight of his 16 pass attempts for 76 yards and an interception against Baltimore. The Titans' offense dominated on the ground with Derrick Henry putting on a strong performance with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown.

A 48-yard gain from Tyjae Spears on a short pass from Willis gave the Titans hope of stealing the win but they failed to score a touchdown in the red zone in the final minutes of the game. Tennessee ended up losing the game 24-16, falling to 2-4 on the season.

Already dealing with an injury to young wide receiver Treylon Burks, the Titans will now have to see how much time Tannehill may have to miss. Tannehill missed the final three games of last season due to an ankle injury.

The Titans have a bye week in Week 7, which will afford Tannehill more time to recover and give Willis more time to prepare if he needs to start. In Week 8, Tennessee faces the Atlanta Falcons at home.