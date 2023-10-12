The Tennessee Titans got some discouraging news ahead of their Week 6 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in London. Wide receiver Treylon Burks will not be accompanying the team as he deals with a knee injury.

Burks will stay back in Tennessee and will miss his third straight game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In just his second season, injuries are already emerging as a troubling issue for Burks as he tries to establish himself in the NFL.

The first-round pick out of Arkansas played in just ten games last season. In Week 4 of the 2022 season, he hit the injured reserve due to a case of turf toe. He finished his season with an underwhelming 33 receptions for 444 yards and a lone touchdown.

This season has not gone much better for Burks. He played in the Titans' first three games, although his impact was minimal in two of those games. He was held to just 18 yards on two catches vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. His play hinted at a breakout in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he caught three passes for 76 yards, showing off his big-play ability.

But Week 3 was another setback, as Burks finished Tennessee's game against the Cleveland Browns with one catch for five yards. Burks, who dealt with knee pain in the preseason, hasn't played since that disappointing outing.

Having Burks stay back stateside is not going to help QB Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense. Their Week 6 opponent, the Ravens, allow the third-fewest passing yards per game average in the NFL. With one fewer playmaker at their disposal, the Titans will have a tall task awaiting them at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.