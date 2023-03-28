Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Tennessee Titans are in an interesting spot in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft. With Derrick Henry on the block and rumors swirling about Ryan Tannehill’s future with the team, nobody knows what will happen. The Titans were also reportedly one team that could make a move for Lamar Jackson, although Mike Vrabel’s latest comments show support for Tannehill (h/t Titans reporter Jim Wyatt).

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel when asked if he expects Ryan Tannehill to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2023. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/43xS69l57F — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 27, 2023

“Of course we do. We’re in March, we’re continuing to build a football team, the best football team we can. And Ryan is healthy, he’s getting healthy; I would say that he’s putting work in. It’s been good to see him around the building… And, of course we want Ryan as our quarterback and everybody else that’s helped us win.”

Mike Vrabel gave Tannahill some encouraging words, although he added he “wouldn’t commit” to anybody being on the roster when the season begins.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Titans also reportedly were interested in moving up to select one of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft and let’s not forget that they have Malik Willis on the roster also.

Tannehill played in 12 games last season, throwing for 2,536 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions as Henry was once again the main focus of the offense. But he turns 35 in July, and the Titans should be thinking toward the future, whether it be Willis, Jackson, or another young signal-caller.

Nonetheless, Vrabel’s latest comments sure make it sound like Ryan Tannehill will enter training camp as the starter, but we all know how quickly things can change in the NFL.