Could Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry be taking his talents to South Beach?

Even though the Titans have reportedly denied recent reports of a Henry trade, that hasn’t stopped a couple of sportsbooks from dropping odds on the next destination for the former All-Pro running back.

PointsBet has released odds for which team would make a trade for Henry, according to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The Miami are the early favorite at +400, but before fans get too excited with the prospects of adding Henry to an offense that has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Florio suggests such a move would go against Mike McDaniel’s preferred method of using multiple running backs.

“I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put excessive financial eggs in a single tailback’s basket.”

The Cincinnati Bengals share the same +400 odds as the Dolphins despite a crowded backfield that includes Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Could the Bengals be ready to move on from Mixon and his continued issues with the law?

Super Bowl LVII representatives Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are both on the board at +500, and there’s little doubt that Henry would make either team a runaway favorite to win the Super Bowl next season.

One thing that will make Henry appealing to any championship contender is that he’s in the last year of a contract that will pay him $10.5 million. Even if the Titans don’t want to trade Derrick Henry, the market for his services would be high and could manufacture a deal too good to pass up.