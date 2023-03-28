Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Tennessee Titans are looking for answers after their disappointing 7-10 season. As the Titans look to bounce back from their rough performance, a new quarterback appears to be in Tennessee’s sights.

The Titans are a “sneaky,” team interested in this year’s top QBs, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. General manager Ran Carthon has attended all of the big quarterback’s Pro Days. Tennessee was one of four teams to hold a private meeting with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. The Titans haven’t made an official declaration of their quarterback interest, but it’s clear Tennessee is at least sniffing around the possibilities.

Ryan Tannehill has been the Titans quarterback since 2019. In that time he has led Tennessee to a 78-65 record and three playoff appearances. However, Tannehill showed serious signs of wearing down in 2022.

The quarterback appeared in just 12 games after suffering an ankle injury. He threw for just 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. While his missed games played a part in his reduced stats, Tannehill still had his lowest passing yard total of his 10-year NFL career.

Tannehill has one year left on his contract. Carthon has already said he will remain on Tennessee’s roster. But with Tannehill a free agent in 2024, the Titans could look for his successor. Perhaps they use Tannehill’s last season as a way to get their new QB ready for the NFL.

Holding the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it’ll be hard for the Titans to truly land Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young. Perhaps Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis would fall to them. They could even trade up if they fall in love with Stroud or Young as prospects.

Regardless, Tennessee has their eyes on the QB market. The Titans could surprise with an early QB selection in the NFL Draft.