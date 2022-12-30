By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans have seen their playoff hopes go up in smoke after losing six straight games, their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. However, all hope is not lost. The Titans can still usurp the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown with a win over them on the final week of the regular season. Thus, head coach Mike Vrabel knows better than to tip his hand, particularly with their starting quarterback situation, following the injury to QB1 Ryan Tannehill.

Speaking with reporters following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Vrabel still refused to name either Malik Willis or Josh Dobbs as Tennessee’s starting quarterback for what should be their biggest game of the season. He said that the Titans would come up with a decision sometime next week.

“Really, it was a great opportunity to evaluate [Dobbs]. You know, we’ll make a decision going forward. I thought he did some great things, I thought he’d certainly like to have a couple throws back, but we’ll kind of see where things are in a couple days,” Vrabel said, per Jaguars Wire.

Both the Titans’ bench QBs are inexperienced options. Malik Willis and Josh Dobbs each have less than 10 appearances under their belt. In fact, despite being in the NFL since 2018, Dobbs has made less starts than the rookie Willis.

Dobbs didn’t inspire much confidence in his first career start against the Cowboys. He completed only 20 out of 39 passes, but at the very least, he almost matched Willis’ cumulative passing yards over three starts in just one (234 for Willis, 232 for Dobbs). Things are looking dire for the Titans, but they will need their two inexperienced quarterbacks to come up huge in their darkest hour.