The Tennessee Titans find themselves in the middle of a reset, and one of the decisions facing them is what to do with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The QB has been mentioned in a lot of speculation, whether it’s getting released, or being moved by the Titans via trade.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ran Carthon, the team’s general manager who was just brought in himself, gave an update on the future of Ryan Tannehill. The comments were captured by NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe (via Twitter).

Titans GM Ran Carthon on Ryan Tannehill: “You guys just have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us. Right now, he’s a Titan and he will be a Titan.” pic.twitter.com/nLrb9MMwR3 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 28, 2023

The comments by Carthon look definitive, but notice he said “right now.” So does that mean there’s a plan to move on from Tannehill soon? How long will he be a Titan? This isn’t a question of Carthon’s integrity by any means, but it’s not like NFL front offices aren’t looking at any way to improve their situations.

Here’s what we do know. Tennessee has had a cutting spree in an effort to get under the salary cap. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and wide receiver Robert Woods were among the cap casualties. If Tannehill stays, it would be a $36 million cap hit, something that could compel the Titans to move on if that price tag is deemed too high.

Carthon also covered conversations with younger players on the team, per ESPN reporter Turron Davenport. Malik Willis, the quarterback that was drafted in 2022, was among the players in the getting to know stage.

#Titans GM Ran Carthon said he's had some great conversations with Malik Willis among other players. Carthon said it wasn't as much job related but more about getting to know them as guys. Here is some of what they discussed QB wise. pic.twitter.com/kpJ5rZuQ71 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 28, 2023

Regardless of what happens, it appears Carthon is coming in with a clear objective to change the culture. We’ll find out if Tannehill will be part of this new environment soon, but for right now, he’s a Titan.