Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury in the team's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London, and Tannehill got real on the injury and the outlook for him moving forward.

“That freaking sucks,” Ryan Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans.com. “It's part of the game where I could get injured, but it's not an enjoyable process, especially when you know it's got some significance to it, so we'll see what it's gonna look like as we move forward here. Get a real look at it when we get back with the MRI and everything. Get a plan moving forward. But yeah, you know. It's frustrating, right, you battle, you put so much into it and then to have something happen like that, it's frustrating.”

Tannehill completed 8-of-16 passes for 76 yards and an interception before his injury in the game against the Ravens. Malik Willis entered the game after Tannehill got injured, and it seems that he would play if Tannehill misses more time.

If Malik Willis struggles, the Titans could turn to rookie quarterback Will Levis, who was selected in the second round of this year's draft.

The Titans have a bye week coming up before they host the Atlanta Falcons, so that could give Tannehill extra time to recover and allow him to miss less game time.

It will be worth monitoring the MRI results this week. By then we will have a better picture of what the Titans will be dealing with at the quarterback position.