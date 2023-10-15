Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was visibly upset following his team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 in London. The Titans struggled with mental mistakes throughout the game, including a few special teams blunders that cost the team points in the close loss to the Ravens.

Here's what Vrabel had to say after the game, via Paul Kuharsky.

A damning admission from Mike Vrabel but bravo for the candor. #Titans pic.twitter.com/Nwhay1X05p — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 15, 2023

In response to a question about whether some things might be unable to be corrected, Vrabel responded “probably” before following up that he's not going to stop trying.

The loss for the Titans, who are now 2-4 and in last place the AFC South division, could create some issues for the rest of the season as well, as Ryan Tannehill left the game with an ankle injury and was replaced by second-year backup Malik Willis, who was ineffective in trying to get Tennessee back in the game.

The Titans battled back from an early deficit against the Ravens, but ultimately weren't able to get the win after failing to recover an onside kick that would have given the Titans a chance to potentially tie the game late.

Before leaving the game with injury, Tannehill was ineffective behind center yet again. Tannehill was just 8-for-16 for 76 yards and an interception before he was replaced by Willis.

The Titans will head into the Week 7 bye with a lot of things to correct, as Mike Vrabel clearly seems to be aware of. The Titans will return to the field in Week 8 with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at home.