Published November 12, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is returning to active status for the Tennessee Titans this week, and he could draw the start against the Denver Broncos.

Tannehill has been out with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week, meaning he is healthy enough to play. Head coach Mike Vrabel has not said that Tannehill will get the start ahead of rookie Malik Willis, but there were no setbacks during practice. That’s a likely indicator that Tannehill will get the start.

If Tannehill was unable to play, the Titans would have likely activated Logan Woodside from the practice squad, but that has not happened.

The Titans should also have rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks from Injured Reserve. Burks played the first four weeks of the season, but has been sidelined since with a foot injury. The first-round pick from Arkansas has caught 10 passes for 129 yards, but he has not gotten into the end zone.

Tannehill has completed 95 of 146 passes for 1,097 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in six games. Willis has played in 4 games and the Tennessee offense has not been as effective with the rookie in the lineup. Willis has completed 12 of 30 passes for 141 yards. He has not thrown a touchdown pass, has been intercepted once and has been sacked 6 times.

The key for the Tennessee offense is the power running of Derrick Henry, and he should be much more effective with Ryan Tannehill in the lineup. The quarterback’s presence should prevent the Denver defense from focusing completely on the running game.