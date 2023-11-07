The Tennessee Titans have decided to make Will Levis their permanent starting quarterback and make Ryan Tannehill the backup.

The Tennessee Titans have decided to make rookie quarterback Will Levis their full-time starting quarterback, even with Ryan Tannehill returning from injury, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The Titans have given Will Levis starts over the last two weeks, and he led them to a win over the Atlanta Falcons before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

This week, the Titans will go on the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Levis has showed some promising signs in his first two starts, even though the Titans lost against the Steelers. He had a quality game against the Falcons, so now it will be about continuing that momentum and putting together another good game against the Buccaneers.

The Titans are hoping that Levis becomes their long-term solution at quarterback. That has to be the motivation for not playing Ryan Tannehill, who struggled this season before getting injured.

Levis is also playing over Malik Willis, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Titans, but has not proved to the coaching staff that he can be a solution as the long-term starter.

The Titans currently sit at 3-5, and need every win they can get to stay in the playoff race in the AFC. However, even if the Titans do not reach the playoffs, Levis showing promise and playing quality football the rest of the season would be a huge development for the team and set them up to be a competitor long-term.