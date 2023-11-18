Ryan Tannehill went viral on Friday after a rumor emerged claiming that he has asked to be released by the Tennessee Titans.

Did Ryan Tannehill really request to be released from the Tennessee Titans? Well, the veteran QB has now set the record straight.

For those who missed it, Tannehill saw his name trend online when an unverified rumor claimed that he has requested to be released from the Titans. It came from an X account (formerly twitter) posing as an ESPN reporter named Jeff Simon. The account has since been suspended, though not before the rumor picked up steam and went viral.

Many believed the rumor since it's not impossible at all. With Tannehill losing his starting job to rookie Will Levis following an ankle injury, it's normal to want out in search for a better situation. Not to mention that with the trade deadline passing, the only option for Tannehill is to ask for a release and find a team in need of a starting quarterback.

Of course that is if Tannehill is really unhappy with his situation with the Titans. As it turns out, however, there is no truth to the rumor and even Tannehill himself was surprised by such report. He admitted as much when talking to reporters on Friday.