Did Ryan Tannehill really request to be released from the Tennessee Titans? Well, the veteran QB has now set the record straight.
For those who missed it, Tannehill saw his name trend online when an unverified rumor claimed that he has requested to be released from the Titans. It came from an X account (formerly twitter) posing as an ESPN reporter named Jeff Simon. The account has since been suspended, though not before the rumor picked up steam and went viral.
Many believed the rumor since it's not impossible at all. With Tannehill losing his starting job to rookie Will Levis following an ankle injury, it's normal to want out in search for a better situation. Not to mention that with the trade deadline passing, the only option for Tannehill is to ask for a release and find a team in need of a starting quarterback.
Of course that is if Tannehill is really unhappy with his situation with the Titans. As it turns out, however, there is no truth to the rumor and even Tannehill himself was surprised by such report. He admitted as much when talking to reporters on Friday.
“I was kind of caught off guard by those reports as well. Obviously I have a desire to play, but I just don't know what that looks like at this point,” Tannehill said, via Paul Kuharsky. When asked further to clarify if there has been discussions about his potential release, he said: “No, there's been no talks with (head coach Mike) Vrabel or anything like that.”
Ryan Tannehill has not asked for his release. #Titans pic.twitter.com/bf0ifWDKV4
— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 17, 2023
Will Levis has been the Titans' QB1 since taking over from the injured Ryan Tannehill in Week 8. After impressing in that game against the Atlanta Falcons, the team decided to roll with him for the rest of the campaign.
Sure enough, the move put Tannehill's future with the team in doubt. He's in the final year of his contract and is set to be a free agent after the 2023 season. It remains to be seen what Tannehill plans to do moving forward, though for now, he remains committed to the Tennessee franchise as they try to climb up the standings.