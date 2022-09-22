Ryan Tannehill sounds off on rough start for Titans

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans are off to a rough start in 2022. 2021’s number one seed in the AFC are 0-2 to start the year, but Ryan Tannehill seems to think that his squad is fine.

“And at the end of the day, it just comes down to the playing clean football, not hurting ourselves with dumb mistakes or penalties, and being able to sustain drives,” Tannehill said in an interview with Drake Hills of the Tennessean. “If we do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

The Titans narrowly lost to the New York Giants in Week 1, 21-20, and then lost to the Buffalo Bills in a blowout in Week 2 on Monday, 41-7.

Ryan Tannehill did not have it against the Bills. He was 11-20 with 117 yards and two interceptions, including a pick six that got him benched. The Titans have not played clean football and been able to sustain drives. Not even Derrick Henry has been able to get it going much for the Titans. When he’s not dominating, the Titans will struggle.

“We hurt ourselves, putting ourselves in longer-down distance situations this past week. There were some penalties, negative plays,” Tannehill said. “They really backed us up, kind of killed some drives with that. So being able to stay in third-and-manageable situations and then when we do get those opportunities, we gotta convert.”

The Titans got dominated by the Bills in Week 2. To the Titans credit, the Bills are a phenomenal team and are Super Bowl favorites. But they need to step it up in the coming weeks to take advantage of a weak AFC South division. It starts with getting a win against a tough Raiders team on Sunday.