‘It’s brutal’: Ryan Tannehill gets painfully honest on 41-7 destruction of Titans vs. Bills

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill couldn’t find a better word than “brutal” to describe Monday night’s painful loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It looked like the Titans and Bills were heading to a tight affair after Tennessee tied the game off a Derrick Henry touchdown from the two-yard line. However, it was an absolute mess that followed, with Buffalo simply dominating the game and dropping several unanswered points

Tannehill himself was picked off twice in the contest, but that’s just one of a plethora of offensive and defensive problems that doomed the Titans. Buffalo found little resistance as they scored a total of 34 points in the ensuing second and third quarters before relaxing in the final period.

The Titans QB was naturally disappointed with the loss, though he wants the team to quickly move on from the defeat instead of letting it discourage them.

“It’s brutal. I haven’t been part of a whole lot of games like that. Brutal night. We have a lot of football out in front of us. Have to turn the page quickly tonight on this one and get ready to go next week,” Tannehill shared of the 41-7 defeat to the Bills, per Sports Illustrated.

It’s hard to blame Ryan Tannehill for feeling it that way. There is just no sugarcoating defeats like that. Even head coach Mike Vrabel was extremely blunt about their poor performance, emphasizing that they got their “asses kicked.”

As Tannehill said it, the only right option for the Titans now is to learn and move on from the defeat. Besides, it’s just Week 2 on the season and they can still bounce back.