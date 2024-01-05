Tannehill will get the start as Levis deals with a foot injury he suffered last weekend.

The Tennessee Titans will be going with Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback heading into a Week 18 matchup against a divisional rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Jim Wyatt, who writes for the Titans' website. There was a chance that Will Levis would suit up and be under center, but the team ultimately went with Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill will start at QB for the #Titans on Sunday. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 5, 2024

Levis left the game early last weekend against the Houston Texans which propelled Tannehill's name to be called and finished the game. The Titans would lose, 26-3, as the 35-year old quarterback threw for 168 yards and zero touchdowns as he completed 16 out of his 20 throws.

Tannehill is honest that it could be his last game as a Titan

The rookie quarterback in Levis did return to practice as a limited participant Thursday, but this seems to be a move to protect the future quarterback of the team. Tannehill himself acknowledges it could be his last game with the organization and wants to leave them with a win according to NBC Sports.

“I spent five years of my life here in this organization,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “A lot of great people. I would love to be able to leave it on a win.”

Tannehill is honest in his tenure with the Titans likely coming to an end. However, he does not want to reflect just yet on his time with the team as he feels it will let his teammates down according to Titans Wire.

“[But] I definitely realize that [this could be it] and have the thoughts. I don’t fully sit and reflect on the last five years at this time. The time will come, and I’ll definitely do that,” Tannehill said. “But right now, I think I’d be letting down my teammates by letting too much thought into that and not preparing myself to go play.”

The Titans are 5-11 on the season which puts them at last place in the AFC South. They could potentially play spoiler against the Jaguars.