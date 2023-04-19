With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans will likely look to make major additions to the wide receiver room. But with their recent free agent addition, they have also added a pass catcher coming off of a career-best outing.

On Wednesday, the Titans signed former Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore according to Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

With the Titans decision to move on from wide receiver Robert Woods, the group was lacking a veteran within the group. Adding a seven-year pro in Chris Moore addresses this need.

Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Chris Moore has put together a consistent NFL career. While taking the field in 89 career games, he has recorded 116 receptions for 1,286 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

This past season, Moore recorded career highs. In his second season with the Texans, he played a key role in the offense. Over 16 games and a career-high seven starts, he hauled in 48 receptions for 548 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Moore’s arrival, he will join a Titans wide receiver room that is currently headlined by second-year pass catcher Treylon Burks. During his rookie season, Burks showed legitimate upside and looks to see an even bigger role in 2023. The arrival of Moore, alongside whoever they add in the NFL draft will likely help him take his game to new heights.

The Titans team, led by Ryan Tannehill, finds themselves in an interesting spot. But with veterans and young pieces on both sides of the ball, they are prepared to compete in 2023.