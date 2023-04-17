The Tennessee Titans own the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have just seven more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Quentin Johnston.

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans are a team worth paying attention to. One reason is that their new general manager, Ran Carthon, will be leading the draft for the first time. Of course, he will receive input from head coach Mike Vrabel. Take note also that the Titans have control over all of their picks, except for their fourth and sixth-round selections, which they traded away for Julio Jones and Robert Woods.

With only six picks to work with, the Titans have some decisions to make with their No. 11 pick. They could address their quarterback situation, or opt for an offensive tackle. Alternatively, they may choose to select the best available talent, which could potentially be a receiver. Despite their limited draft capital, the Titans’ draft under Carthon’s guidance promises to be quite intriguing.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Titans in the draft.

1. Titans use early picks on pass-catchers

To support sophomore Treylon Burks, the Titans should consider selecting some pass-catchers early in the draft. In particular, they should draft a wide receiver in the first round. Quentin Johnston should be that guy. He is the top available receiver, despite not running the 40-yard dash at the Combine. His athleticism is visible in his play, as he is a fast and vertical playmaker who performed well in positional pass-catching drills.

Recall that Johnston was a key player for TCU’s successful offense. He showcased impressive speed, acceleration, and size. He has the potential to be an immediate No. 1 receiver for most NFL offenses, including the Titans’. However, he struggles with press-man coverage and can be slowed down at the line of scrimmage. To improve, he needs to reduce his contact area and use his strength to power through defenders and create separation. Selecting Johnston would be an excellent choice for the Titans as their first rookie off the board.

Quentin Johnston working vs press pic.twitter.com/e8iQiB7vh9 — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) April 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition, the Titans should consider adding an athletic tight end who can serve as a receiving threat to enhance their offense. Luke Musgrave would be a good fit. He has impressive speed and quickness that make him a potential big-play option in the passing game.

Musgrave is a versatile player who can play in different positions, both in-line or split into the slot. He also has reliable hands and is capable of tracking and attacking the ball at its highest point. Though he may start as a TE2, Musgrave has the potential to develop into a starter. He can be utilized in 12-personnel packages that can effectively run or pass the ball.

While Musgrave needs to improve his play strength and ability to defeat physical coverage, the Titans can work with him to address these weaknesses throughout the season if they select him.

2. Titans shore up the backfield

There have been rumors about Derrick Henry potentially leaving the Titans as he enters the final year of his contract. However, it seems he will stay for at least one more season. That said, there is a lack of production behind him. As such, the Titans may look to add a versatile, third-down type of running back in the upcoming draft.

For the 72nd overall pick, the Titans should consider drafting running back Devon Achane. Remember that he had the fastest forty time of any running back at the combine with 4.32 seconds. That’s despite his smaller size of 5’9 and 188 pounds. Achane’s speed and versatility make him a promising option.

In his final season with the Aggies, Achane had impressive stats with 196 carries for 1,102 yards, and eight rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, he even tallied 36 receptions for 196 yards and three more scores. This is notable, considering the Aggies’ offensive struggles last season, with their leading passer throwing for only 1,220 yards and their three quarterbacks combining for just 2,633 passing yards for the entire season.

3. Titans draft a backup QB

The Titans would benefit from selecting Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA as a backup quarterback in the fifth round. Even though he is average in size, he has plenty of experience as a quarterback and is an excellent athlete. He is capable of making plays with his arm and legs. Although he may need some refinement as a passer, Thompson-Robinson’s leadership skills and high football character make him a worthwhile late-round pick. Given the recent success of other athletic quarterbacks who have needed time to develop their passing skills, Thompson-Robinson has potential upside. He will not be the top quarterback on the team initially. However, his athleticism is a valuable asset, especially in the modern NFL. He also has above-average arm talent, great competitive toughness, and functional processing skills gained through his experience.