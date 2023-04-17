Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft is close and rumors are flying nonstop. On top of that, final visits are taking place for teams all around the league. The Tennessee Titans have been entrenched in plenty of rumors, including a possible Derrick Henry trade, although nothing has come to fruition just yet.

The Titans are wrapping up their visits by hosting Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘Boston College WR Zay Flowers will take his final pre-draft visit tonight to the #Titans, who hold the No. 11 overall pick, his agent @Eric_Dounn of @LAASportsEnt tells me. Flowers will be in Kansas City for next week’s NFL Draft and could be the first receiver off the board.’

He played four years at Boston College and finished his career with 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. Flowers has become a popular name in mock drafts, and he will be attending the NFL Draft in Kansas City, which signals that he likely will be selected in the first round.

This will be the final visit for Flowers, who has had a busy pre-draft season. The Titans have the 11th overall selection, so it would be interesting if they select him that early. There is also a possibility of the Titans moving down a bit in the draft, but regardless, Flowers should hear his name called pretty early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, the Titans could use another pass-catcher after Robert Woods left, and pairing Flowers with Treylin Burks would surely give Ryan Tannehill (or somebody) a ton of options to choose from on offense.