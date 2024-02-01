How will the Titans defense rank next season?

The Tennessee Titans are starting to shake up their staff. While there is no certainty about the returns of players, what Brian Callahan can do is forge a strong crew to back him up. With Mike Vrabel's departure, the new needs to form the core identity of their team's schemes. There were a lot of candidates for the job but one person from the Baltimore Ravens stood out. He goes by the name of Dennard Wilson.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report outlined that Dennard Wilson is headed to join the Titans. The former Ravens coach was excellent in helping their defensive backs thrive such that they made it to the AFC Championship. One could only fathom how much he can give to Brian Callahan's defense once training camps start.

The Titans are closing in on getting a deal done with Wilson. What has he done to earn this spot? He just led the Ravens to a historically good defensive year. Before he went to help the AFC Championship runners-up, his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles was also commendable. Wilson called the shots for the Eagles secondary during their Super Bowl run in 2021. Unfortunately, both stints ended with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce finding holes in the schemes.

There are not a lot of coaches in the league that can get that far. This is why the Titans are likely going to be a scary force with Callahan and could even see some improvements from Mike Vrabel's record. Will this be the game-changing hire?