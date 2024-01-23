While Brian Callahan is leaving the Bengals, Zac Taylor thinks the Titans made the right choice at head coach.

The Tennessee Titans have made their decision at head coach, hiring former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. While Callahan will be a first time head coach in the NFL, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor thinks he is the perfect fit with the Titans.

Callahan has worked with Taylor since 2019, when the latter became the Bengals head coach. They helped Cincinnati reach new heights, including a Super Bowl run. While he won't be working alongside Callahan anymore, Taylor knows exactly why the Titans hired him, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

“He establishes the whole structure of the offense,” Taylor said. “He has helped develop every position we have. He's invaluable. There's really not enough things I can say about him.”

Before becoming Taylor's OC, Callahan worked as the quarterbacks coach of the Detroit Lions and then Oakland Raiders. He began his NFL coaching tenure as a coaching assistant with the Denver Broncos. He was an offensive assistant when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

Once he got his opportunity with the Bengals, Callahan proved to one of the best offensive minds in the league. In 2022, when Cincinnati had Joe Burrow for a full season, the team finished eighth in the NFL by averaging 360.5 yards per game.

The Titans finished the 2023 season ranked 28th in total offense, averaging 289 YPG. Tennessee has questionable futures at the both the quarterback and running back positions. However, they now have their offensive leader in head coach Brian Callahan.

Zac Taylor didn't think there was a better candidate for the opening.