The Tennessee Titans have seen more than enough from Jamarco Jones. Shortly after he was involved in another altercation with teammates at Titans training camp on Thursday, the team officially released the veteran offensive tackle.
In a statement announcing the move, the Titans specify that Jones was cut specifically due to behavior in back-to-back practices that not only resulted in his ejection, but sparked fights or near-fights with teammates.
“Jones was involved in practice field incidents in back-to-back sessions, including a block on Thursday that led to his early departure. It also nearly sparked a brawl with irate defensive players.
“On Tuesday, Jones was involved in a skirmish with defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, and he was kicked out of practice.”
Jones initially signed with the Titans in free agency last year, only to miss all of 2022 after landing on injured reserve with an elbow injury.
A former third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, Jones took first-team snaps at right tackle alongside Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown early in training camp. The 27-year-old's rapid fall from grace began when he missed a practice due to injury, then accelerated as Jones' penchant for in-fighting with teammates resulted in him being kicked out of two training camp sessions.
Tennessee signed veteran offensive tackle Chris Hubbard last week, among multiple tackles the Titans plan to audition for a starting job on the right side throughout the duration of training camp.