The Tennessee Titans have seen more than enough from Jamarco Jones. Shortly after he was involved in another altercation with teammates at Titans training camp on Thursday, the team officially released the veteran offensive tackle.

In a statement announcing the move, the Titans specify that Jones was cut specifically due to behavior in back-to-back practices that not only resulted in his ejection, but sparked fights or near-fights with teammates.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jones was involved in practice field incidents in back-to-back sessions, including a block on Thursday that led to his early departure. It also nearly sparked a brawl with irate defensive players.