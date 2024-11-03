The Tennessee Titans have had an awful first half of the 2024 NFL season. Tennessee is 1-6 heading into Week 9, one of only a handful of teams with only one win on the season. The Titans have turned into sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, sending away multiple players and basically giving up on the season.

Titans running back Tony Pollard is reportedly a game-time decision to play on Sunday against the Patriots, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Pollard did not practice this week, but he still has a chance to play. In fact, Rapaport said there is some optimism that he does play.

Having Pollard active would be massive news for a depleted Titans offense. Tennessee's offense is down multiple players who have been contributors throughout the first half of the season.

Tyjae Spears is already ruled out for Week 9, as is WR Treylon Burks who is on injured reserve. The Titans are also without DeAndre Hopkins after trading him to the Chiefs last week. Without Pollard, the Titans will struggle even harder to produce yards on offense.

Despite all of the team's recent offensive woes, the Patriots are a beatable team. If the Titans can have a strong start to this game, like they did against the Lions, then they have a chance to beat the Patriots.

Titans QB Mason Rudolph expected to start vs. Patriots on Sunday

Mason Rudolph is expected to start against the Patriots on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will start ahead of second-year QB Will Levis, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The quarterback position is one other complication for the Titans on offense.

Levis has struggled mightily for the Titans so far this season. Unfortunately for him, the Titans seem determined to move on from Levis during the offseason and seek another answer at the game's most important position.

The situation is so dire that the team has turned to backup Mason Rudolph. He got the start against the Lions in Week 8 and actually looked solid during the first quarter of the game. However, Rudolph made a handful of costly turnovers that contributed to the 52-14 rout.

Titans fans are hopeful that Rudolph can lead Tennessee to its second win of the season on Sunday.